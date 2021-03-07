Six Flags Entertainment Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

Six Flags Entertainment Corpora found using ticker (SIX) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 56 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 44.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.34 this would indicate that there is a downside of -5.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.96 and the 200 day MA is 29.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,032m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sixflags.com

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company’s parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.