Six Flags Entertainment Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential -14.7% Downside

Six Flags Entertainment Corpora found using ticker (SIX) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 25.09. Now with the previous closing price of 29.42 this would imply there is a potential downside of -14.7%. The day 50 moving average is 23.17 and the 200 day MA is 21.71. The market cap for the company is $2,497m. Company Website: http://www.sixflags.com

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company’s parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.