Sirius XM Holdings Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. with ticker code (SIRI) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 5.25 calculating the average target price we see 7.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.04 while the 200 day moving average is 6.73. The company has a market cap of $28,448m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.siriusxm.com

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels. The company also provides streaming service that includes a range of music and non-music channels, and podcasts, as well as channels that are not available on its satellite radio service; and offers applications to allow consumers to access its streaming service on smartphones, tablets, computers, home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, it distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as its Website. Further, the company provides location-based services through two-way wireless connectivity, including safety, security, convenience, maintenance and data services, remote vehicles diagnostics, and stolen or parked vehicle locator services. Additionally, it offers satellite television services, which offer music channels on the DISH Network satellite television service as a programming package; Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedule and scores, and movie listings; and real-time traffic and weather services. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

