Sirius XM Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 5.4% Upside

Sirius XM Holdings with ticker code (SIRI) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.5 and 5.25 calculating the mean target price we have 7.38. With the stocks previous close at 7 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7 while the 200 day moving average is 6.47. The market cap for the company is $31,187m. Visit the company website at: http://www.siriusxm.com

Sirius XM Holdings provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels. It also streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; and offers applications to allow consumers to access its Internet radio service on smartphones, tablets, computers, home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, the company distributes satellite radios through the sale and lease of new vehicles; and acquires subscribers through the sale and lease of previously owned vehicles with factory-installed satellite radios, as well as sell satellite radios directly to consumers through its Website, automakers, and retailers. Further, the company provides location-based services through two-way wireless connectivity, including safety, security, convenience, maintenance and data services, remote vehicles diagnostics, and stolen or parked vehicle locator services. Additionally, it offers satellite television services, which offer music channels on the DISH NETWORK satellite television service as a programming package; Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedule and scores, and movie listings; and real-time traffic and weather services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Sirius XM Holdings is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.