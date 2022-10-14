Sirius Real Estate Limited 44.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate Limited with ticker (LON:SRE) now has a potential upside of 44.5% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 123 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Sirius Real Estate Limited share price of 68 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 44.5%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 71 (52 week high) with an average of 3,732,460 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £822,695,966.



Sirius Real Estate Limited is a real estate holding company. The Company owns and operates business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany and light industrial, workshop, studio, and out-of-town office units to a range of businesses across the United Kingdom. The Company’s assets contain space with a range of usages including production, offices, warehouses, and storage. The Company operates through two segments: Germany and United Kingdom (UK). The Company’s Germany segment focuses on the seven cities: Berlin, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Koln, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munchen, with a secondary focus on Aachen, Saarbrucken, Mahlsdorf and Frieburg. The Company’s BizSpace is a provider of regional workspace across the United Kingdom, offering light industrial, workshop, studio, and out-of-town office units. The Company’s Sirius operating platform offers direct sourcing of new asset acquisition opportunities.







