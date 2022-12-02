Sirius Real Estate Limited 33.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate Limited with ticker (LON:SRE) now has a potential upside of 33.9% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 123 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Sirius Real Estate Limited share price of 81 GBX at opening today (02/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 33.9%. Trading has ranged between 64 (52 week low) and 145 (52 week high) with an average of 2,818,363 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £959,665,321.



Sirius Real Estate Limited is a real estate holding company. The Company owns and operates business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany and light industrial, workshop, studio, and out-of-town office units to a range of businesses across the United Kingdom. The Company’s assets contain space with a range of usages including production, offices, warehouses, and storage. The Company operates through two segments: Germany and United Kingdom (UK). The Company’s Germany segment focuses on the seven cities: Berlin, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Koln, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munchen, with a secondary focus on Aachen, Saarbrucken, Mahlsdorf and Frieburg. The Company’s BizSpace is a provider of regional workspace across the United Kingdom, offering light industrial, workshop, studio, and out-of-town office units. The Company’s Sirius operating platform offers direct sourcing of new asset acquisition opportunities.







