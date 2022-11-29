Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Sirius Real Estate Limited 32.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Sirius Real Estate Limited with ticker (LON:SRE) now has a potential upside of 32.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 123 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Sirius Real Estate Limited share price of 83 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 32.5%. Trading has ranged between 64 (52 week low) and 145 (52 week high) with an average of 2,780,322 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £991,898,357.

Sirius Real Estate Limited is a real estate holding company. The Company owns and operates business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany and light industrial, workshop, studio, and out-of-town office units to a range of businesses across the United Kingdom. The Company’s assets contain space with a range of usages including production, offices, warehouses, and storage. The Company operates through two segments: Germany and United Kingdom (UK). The Company’s Germany segment focuses on the seven cities: Berlin, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Koln, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munchen, with a secondary focus on Aachen, Saarbrucken, Mahlsdorf and Frieburg. The Company’s BizSpace is a provider of regional workspace across the United Kingdom, offering light industrial, workshop, studio, and out-of-town office units. The Company’s Sirius operating platform offers direct sourcing of new asset acquisition opportunities.



      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.