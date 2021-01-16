SiNtx Technologies. – Consensus Indicates Potential 147.5% Upside

SiNtx Technologies. with ticker code (SINT) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4.5 and 4.25 with a mean TP of 4.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 147.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.8 and the 200 day moving average is 1.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $45m. Find out more information at: http://www.sintx.com

Sintx Technologies., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. The company provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. Sintx Technologies. markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.