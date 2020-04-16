SiNtx Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 509.8% Upside

SiNtx Technologies found using ticker (SINT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 2.5 calculating the mean target price we have 2.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.41 this would imply there is a potential upside of 509.8%. The day 50 moving average is 0.44 and the 200 day MA is 1.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $5m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sintx.com

Sintx Technologies, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies in October 2018. Sintx Technologies was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

