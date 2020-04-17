SiNtx Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 455.6% Upside

SiNtx Technologies found using ticker (SINT) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 2.5 and has a mean target at 2.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 455.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.43 while the 200 day moving average is 1.36. The market cap for the company is $5m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sintx.com

Sintx Technologies, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies in October 2018. Sintx Technologies was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

