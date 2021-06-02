SiNtx Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 147.5% Upside

SiNtx Technologies with ticker code (SINT) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4.5 and 4.25 and has a mean target at 4.38. With the stocks previous close at 1.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 147.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $45m. Find out more information at: http://www.sintx.com

Sintx Technologies, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. The company provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. Sintx Technologies markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies in October 2018. Sintx Technologies was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.