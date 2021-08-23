SiNtx Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 147.5% Upside

SiNtx Technologies found using ticker (SINT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4.5 and 4.25 calculating the mean target price we have 4.38. With the stocks previous close at 1.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 147.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.8 and the 200 day moving average is 1.84. The market cap for the company is $45m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sintx.com

Sintx Technologies, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. The company provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. Sintx Technologies markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies in October 2018. Sintx Technologies was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.