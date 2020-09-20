SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical C – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.7% Upside

SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical C found using ticker (SHI) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 42.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.26 and the 200 day MA is 24.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,319m. Visit the company website at: http://www.spc.com.cn

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products. The Synthetic Fibres segment produces polyesters, acrylic fibers, and carbon fibers that are primarily used in the textile and apparel industries. The Resins and Plastics segment produces polyester chips that are used to produce polyester fibers, coating, and containers; polyethylene resins and plastics, which are used to produce insulated cables and mulching films, as well as molded products, such as housewares and toys; and polypropylene resins that are used for films and sheets, as well as molded products, such as housewares, toys, consumer electronics, and automobile parts; and PVA granules. The Intermediate Petrochemical Products segment produces p-xylene, benzene, and ethylene oxide, which are used as raw materials in the production of other petrochemicals, resins, plastics, and synthetic fibers. The Petroleum Products segment operates crude oil distillation facilities that produce vacuum and atmospheric gas oils used as feedstock; and residual oil and low octane gasoline fuels, as well as produces various fuels, such as diesel oil, jet fuel, heavy oil, and liquefied petroleum gas for transportation, industry, and household heating applications. The Trading of Petrochemical Products segment is involved in the import and export of petrochemical products. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

