Sina Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 58.0% Upside

Sina Corporation found using ticker (SINA) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 79 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 45.63. With the stocks previous close at 28.88 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 58.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.79 and the 200 day moving average is 38.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,066m. Find out more information at: http://www.sina.com

SINA Corporation operates as an online media company in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; multimedia news; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. It also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers discovery products to help users discover content; self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and services. Further, the company offers online loan facilitation and payment, VIP membership, live streaming, and game-related services. SINA Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

