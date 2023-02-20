Simulations Plus, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.1% Upside

Simulations Plus, Inc. with ticker code (SLP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 44 with the average target price sitting at 58.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 47.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.07 and the 200 day MA is 47.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $824m. Company Website: https://www.simulations-plus.com

The potential market cap would be $1,212m based on the market concensus.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. The company also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems toxicology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; IPFsym; and MITOsym. In addition, it offers Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, the company provides clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services, which includes population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, exposure-response analyses, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.