Simulations Plus – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.8% Upside

Simulations Plus with ticker code (SLP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 79 and 72 with a mean TP of 75.33. With the stocks previous close at 71.9 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 68.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 55.76. The market cap for the company is $1,439m. Find out more information at: http://www.simulations-plus.com

Simulations Plus develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; KIWI, a cloud-based Web application to organize, process, maintain, and communicate the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym, a simulation program for analyzing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease; and RENAsym for investigating and predicting drug-induced or acute kidney injury. Further, the company provides population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. It sells its pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn