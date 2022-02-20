Twitter
Simulations Plus – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Simulations Plus found using ticker (SLP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 54 calculating the average target price we see 59.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.86 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 57.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.74 and the 200 day moving average is 47.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $765m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.simulations-plus.com

The potential market cap would be $1,207m based on the market concensus.

Simulations Plus develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. It also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; and MITOsym. In addition, the company provides Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, it provides population modeling and simulation contract research services; training and consulting services designed to accelerate pharmacometrics studies; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

