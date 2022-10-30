Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Simulations Plus – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Simulations Plus found using ticker (SLP) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 56 calculating the average target price we see 61.75. Now with the previous closing price of 40.47 this would imply there is a potential upside of 52.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 52.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.39. The market cap for the company is $864m. Find out more information at: https://www.simulations-plus.com

The potential market cap would be $1,319m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Simulations Plus develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. The company also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems toxicology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; IPFsym; and MITOsym. In addition, it offers Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, the company provides clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services, which includes population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, exposure-response analyses, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

You might also enjoy reading  Simulations Plus - Consensus Indicates Potential 35.3% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.