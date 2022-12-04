Simulations Plus – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.9% Upside

Simulations Plus found using ticker (SLP) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 56 calculating the mean target price we have 61.75. With the stocks previous close at 41.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 48.9%. The day 50 moving average is 44.33 and the 200 day MA is 49.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $850m. Visit the company website at: https://www.simulations-plus.com

The potential market cap would be $1,266m based on the market concensus.

Simulations Plus develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. The company also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems toxicology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; IPFsym; and MITOsym. In addition, it offers Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, the company provides clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services, which includes population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, exposure-response analyses, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.