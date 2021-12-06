Simulations Plus – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.1% Upside

Simulations Plus found using ticker (SLP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 53 with a mean TP of 60.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 46.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.6. The company has a market cap of $873m. Visit the company website at: https://www.simulations-plus.com

Simulations Plus develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. It also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; and MITOsym. In addition, the company provides Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, it provides population modeling and simulation contract research services; training and consulting services designed to accelerate pharmacometrics studies; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.