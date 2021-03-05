Simulations Plus – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.3% Upside

Simulations Plus with ticker code (SLP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 95 and 81 with the average target price sitting at 87. With the stocks previous close at 70.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 77.83 while the 200 day moving average is 69.08. The company has a market cap of $1,320m. Visit the company website at: http://www.simulations-plus.com

Simulations Plus develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for noncompartmental analysis and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher. In addition, it offers KIWI, a cloud-based web application to organize, process, maintain, and communicate the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym, a simulation program for analyzing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease; RENAsym for investigating and predicting drug-induced or acute kidney injury; IPFsym, a software tool to treat or cure idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and the Monolix Suite, a solution for modeling and simulation. Further, the company provides population modeling and simulation contract research services; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.