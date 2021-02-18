Simulations Plus – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.3% Upside

Simulations Plus with ticker code (SLP) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 76 calculating the mean target price we have 82.75. With the stocks previous close at 68.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.3%. The day 50 moving average is 62.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 63.58. The company has a market cap of $1,459m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.simulations-plus.com

Simulations Plus develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for noncompartmental analysis and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher. In addition, it offers KIWI, a cloud-based web application to organize, process, maintain, and communicate the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym, a simulation program for analyzing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease; RENAsym for investigating and predicting drug-induced or acute kidney injury; IPFsym, a software tool to treat or cure idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and the Monolix Suite, a solution for modeling and simulation. Further, the company provides population modeling and simulation contract research services; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.