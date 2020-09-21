Simpson Manufacturing Company, – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.0% Downside

Simpson Manufacturing Company, with ticker code (SSD) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 106 and 82 calculating the average target price we see 93.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 99.72 this indicates there is a potential downside of -6.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 99.94 and the 200 day moving average is 81.2. The market cap for the company is $4,231m. Company Website: http://www.simpsonmfg.com

Simpson Manufacturing Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products. It also provides connectors and lateral products for wood framing, timber and offsite construction, mid-rise steel construction, and cold formed steel applications; fasteners, which include various nails, screws, and staples for decking, subfloors, drywall, and roofing applications; and mechanical anchors for concrete and masonry construction applications. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitates the specification, selection, and use of its products. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Simpson Manufacturing Co. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

