Simpson Manufacturing Company, – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

Simpson Manufacturing Company, found using ticker (SSD) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 152 and 138 calculating the mean target price we have 143.75. With the stocks previous close at 116.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The day 50 moving average is 124.7 while the 200 day moving average is 115.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,080m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.simpsonmfg.com

The potential market cap would be $6,257m based on the market concensus.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It also provides connectors and lateral products for wood framing, timber and offsite construction, mid-rise steel construction, and cold formed steel applications; and mechanical and adhesive anchors for concrete and masonry construction applications. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitates the specification, selection, and use of its products. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Simpson Manufacturing Co. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.