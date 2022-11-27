Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Simpson Manufacturing Company, – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Simpson Manufacturing Company, with ticker code (SSD) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 125 and 90 with the average target price sitting at 104.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 92.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 83.61 and the 200 day MA is 100. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,016m. Company Website: https://www.simpsonmfg.com

The potential market cap would be $4,514m based on the market concensus.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products. It also provides connectors and lateral products for wood framing, timber and offsite construction, structural steel construction, and cold-formed steel applications; and mechanical and adhesive anchors for concrete and masonry construction applications. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitate the specification, selection, and use of its products. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

