Simon Property Group, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.6% Upside

Simon Property Group, Inc. found using ticker (SPG) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 160 and 104 and has a mean target at 130.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 124.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.6%. The 50 day MA is 121.98 and the 200 day moving average is 109.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $46,282m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.simon.com

The potential market cap would be $48,433m based on the market concensus.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.