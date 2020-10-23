Simon Property Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

Simon Property Group with ticker code (SPG) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 120 and 62 calculating the average target price we see 80.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.46 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 67.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 64.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $19,642m. Company Website: http://www.simon.com

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn