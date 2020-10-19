Simon Property Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.0% Upside

Simon Property Group found using ticker (SPG) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120 and 62 with a mean TP of 80.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 67.37 and the 200 day moving average is 64.46. The company has a market cap of $19,828m. Visit the company website at: http://www.simon.com
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.