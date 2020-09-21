Simon Property Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

Simon Property Group with ticker code (SPG) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120 and 62 calculating the mean target price we have 81.33. Now with the previous closing price of 71.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The 50 day MA is 66.97 while the 200 day moving average is 65.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,361m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.simon.com

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

