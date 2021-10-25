Simon Property Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.2% Upside

Simon Property Group found using ticker (SPG) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 177 and 130 with the average target price sitting at 151.5. With the stocks previous close at 143.96 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.2%. The 50 day MA is 134.59 and the 200 day MA is 128.76. The company has a market cap of $47,696m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.simon.com

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.