Simon Property Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.3% Upside

Simon Property Group found using ticker (SPG) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 200 and 130 and has a mean target at 158.76. With the stocks previous close at 110.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 44.3%. The 50 day MA is 125.58 and the 200 day moving average is 140.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $40,915m. Company Website: https://www.simon.com

The potential market cap would be $59,030m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.