Simon Property Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.5% Upside

Simon Property Group with ticker code (SPG) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 200 and 125 calculating the mean target price we have 154.41. Given that the stocks previous close was at 112.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 37.5%. The day 50 moving average is 122.1 and the 200 day MA is 139.39. The company has a market cap of $41,332m. Visit the company website at: https://www.simon.com

The potential market cap would be $56,821m based on the market concensus.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.