Simon Property Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

Simon Property Group with ticker code (SPG) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 160 and 106 with a mean TP of 125.6. Now with the previous closing price of 121.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 116.36 while the 200 day moving average is 110.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $43,946m. Find out more information at: https://www.simon.com

The potential market cap would be $45,557m based on the market concensus.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.