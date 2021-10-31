Simon Property Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

Simon Property Group found using ticker (SPG) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 177 and 130 calculating the mean target price we have 152.33. With the stocks previous close at 147.12 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 136.62 while the 200 day moving average is 129.79. The market cap for the company is $48,169m. Visit the company website at: http://www.simon.com

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.