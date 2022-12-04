Simon Property Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Simon Property Group found using ticker (SPG) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 98 calculating the mean target price we have 122.07. With the stocks previous close at 119.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The day 50 moving average is 106.15 and the 200 day MA is 112.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $44,665m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.simon.com

The potential market cap would be $45,813m based on the market concensus.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.