Simon Property Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Simon Property Group found using ticker (SPG) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 98 and has a mean target at 122.07. Now with the previous closing price of 119.61 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 104.06 and the 200 day moving average is 112.78. The market cap for the company is $45,174m. Find out more information at: https://www.simon.com

The potential market cap would be $46,103m based on the market concensus.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

