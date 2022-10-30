Simon Property Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

Simon Property Group with ticker code (SPG) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 179 and 98 and has a mean target at 121.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 106.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 99.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 115.79. The market capitalisation for the company is $40,824m. Company Website: https://www.simon.com

The potential market cap would be $46,695m based on the market concensus.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.