Simon Property Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Simon Property Group found using ticker (SPG) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 179 and 100 with the average target price sitting at 126.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 114.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.8%. The 50 day MA is 102.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 131.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $43,406m. Find out more information at: https://www.simon.com

The potential market cap would be $48,097m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.