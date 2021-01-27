Simon Property Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.7% Downside

Simon Property Group with ticker code (SPG) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 130 and 74 calculating the mean target price we have 95.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 99.05 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.7%. The day 50 moving average is 88.33 while the 200 day moving average is 73.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $32,266m. Company Website: http://www.simon.com

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.