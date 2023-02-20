Silvercorp Metals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 84.7% Upside

Silvercorp Metals Inc. found using ticker (SVM) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.25 and 3.92 with a mean TP of 5.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 84.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.18 and the 200 day moving average is 2.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $550m. Company Website: https://www.silvercorpmetals.com

The potential market cap would be $1,015m based on the market concensus.

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.