Silvercorp Metals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.7% Upside

Silvercorp Metals Inc. found using ticker (SVM) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.5 and 3.54 calculating the average target price we see 5.26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.96 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 77.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.56 and the 200 day moving average is 2.86. The market cap for the company is $533m. Visit the company website at: https://www.silvercorpmetals.com

The potential market cap would be $947m based on the market concensus.

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.