Silvercorp Metals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.8% Upside

Silvercorp Metals Inc. found using ticker (SVM) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.25 and 5.28 calculating the average target price we see 6.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.36 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.8%. The 50 day MA is 4.08 while the 200 day moving average is 4.99. The company has a market cap of $748m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.silvercorpmetals.com

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.