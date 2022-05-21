Silvercorp Metals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 124.8% Upside

Silvercorp Metals Inc. found using ticker (SVM) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 8.75 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 6.25. With the stocks previous close at 2.78 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 124.8%. The 50 day MA is 3.41 and the 200 day MA is 3.81. The market cap for the company is $485m. Visit the company website at: https://www.silvercorpmetals.com

The potential market cap would be $1,091m based on the market concensus.

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.