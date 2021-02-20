Silvercorp Metals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -52.9% Downside

Silvercorp Metals Inc. found using ticker (SVM) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.8 and 3.25 with the average target price sitting at 3.52. With the stocks previous close at 7.47 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -52.9%. The 50 day MA is 7.33 and the 200 day MA is 6.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,276m. Visit the company website at: http://www.silvercorpmetals.com

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.