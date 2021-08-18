Silvercorp Metals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -52.9% Downside

Silvercorp Metals Inc. with ticker code (SVM) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.8 and 3.25 with a mean TP of 3.52. Now with the previous closing price of 7.47 this would indicate that there is a downside of -52.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.33 while the 200 day moving average is 6.41. The market cap for the company is $1,276m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.silvercorpmetals.com

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.