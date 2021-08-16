Silvercorp Metals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -52.9% Downside

Silvercorp Metals Inc. with ticker code (SVM) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.8 and 3.25 calculating the mean target price we have 3.52. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.47 this would imply there is a potential downside of -52.9%. The 50 day MA is 7.33 and the 200 day MA is 6.41. The company has a market cap of $1,276m. Company Website: http://www.silvercorpmetals.com

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.