Silvercorp Metals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -54.3% Downside

Silvercorp Metals Inc. with ticker code (SVM) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.8 and 3.25 with the average target price sitting at 3.52. With the stocks previous close at 7.7 this indicates there is a potential downside of -54.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,444m. Company Website: http://www.silvercorpmetals.com

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

