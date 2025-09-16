Follow us on:

Silverbullet appoints Dara Nasr as Non-Executive Director

Silverbullet


Silver Bullet Data Services Group Plc (LON:SBDS), Silverbullet, a provider of AI driven digital transformation services and products, has announced the following changes to the Board, effective immediately.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Dara Nasr as a Non-Executive Director. Dara is an experienced and highly respected leader in the digital media and technology sectors. Most recently he served as Vice President, Global Sales at WeTransfer and, prior to that, as Managing Director of Twitter UK, the Company’s largest office outside the United States.

Dara brings over 20 years’ experience in digital media and technology, including senior leadership roles at Twitter and Google/YouTube. At Twitter he was a member of the global management team, overseeing more than 450 staff and delivering high double-digit revenue growth across multi-million-dollar partnerships. At Google he headed UK agency sales for display and launched the YouTube sales team, achieving treble-figure growth and contributing to product development. His track record in scaling revenue, forging global partnerships and leading cross-functional teams underpins a deep understanding of the digital ecosystem.

In addition, Dara has served on the UK Gambling Commission’s Digital Advisory Panel and was a consultant to the Sazka Group’s successful National Lottery bid, further broadening his experience across regulated sectors.

The Company also announces that Martyn Rattle and AnnaMaria Khan-Rubalcaba have stepped down as Non-Executive Directors. The Board wishes to thank Martyn and AnnaMaria for their valuable contributions and to wish them every success.

Ian James, CEO of Silverbullet, said,

“We are delighted to welcome Dara Nasr to the Board. Dara’s extensive experience leading high-growth digital and media businesses at WeTransfer, Twitter and Google/YouTube will bring valuable insight and expertise as we continue to execute our strategy and drive growth. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Martyn and AnnaMaria for their significant contributions to Silverbullet and wish them every success in their future endeavours.”

Further information on the Director Appointments:

The following details in relation to the appointment of Dara Nasr are disclosed in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules:

Dara Nasr (aged 50) has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years.

Current Directorships/PartnershipsPast Directorships/Partnerships (last five years)
DRF Consulting LtdNone

There is no further information to be disclosed in relation to Dara Nasr appointments pursuant to AIM Rule 17 or Schedule Two, paragraph (g) (i)-(viii) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

    Silverbullet

