Silver Bullet Data Services awarded its first significant ‘4D’ agency contract

Data Servicecs

Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc (LON:SBDS), a provider of digital transformation services and products, has announced today that it has been awarded its first significant ‘4D’ agency contract with pilot GmbH & Co.KG), one of the largest independent media agencies in Germany.

pilot is part of the Local Planet network with whom Silverbullet has a joint venture. pilot manages approximately €1.2bn of media billings annually, services more than 200 clients, and is recognised as one of the top 10 German media agencies according to the RECMA rankings.  This contract is part of the roll out of 4D across multiple geographies and languages, laying the foundation for further growth in 2022 as the use of third-party cookies continues to diminish within the advertising ecosystem.

4D is a next-generation contextual solution used to target and deliver deterministic insights for advertisers, driving ‘in-the-moment’ marketing and brand suitability for digital media buying. It addresses the fundamental desire of advertisers and their brands to be seen in the right moment and context that is most likely to drive engagement, whilst seeking to generate powerful business outcomes and increased revenues.

4D will be the preferred partner for pilot in contextual display and video for programmatic media campaigns. 4D will be offered across the pilot client portfolio for the generation of contextual customer insights and the planning of media deployment.

Uli Kramer co-founder of pilot, stated:

“As the ‘post cookie’ advertising era dawns, we are seeking reliable and scaleable platforms to help us target advertising in a data compliant and effective manner. 4D has proven to outperform for us in  ‘post cookie’ insights and targeting, and I am excited about the future with 4D helping us to drive improved business outcomes for our clients.”

Ian James, Chief Executive Officer of Silver Bullet Data Services commented:

” We are delighted to be partnering with pilot and its broad client base on their journey through the ‘post cookie’ era. To have such a distinguished and scaled media organisation such as pilot to choose 4D to deliver this mission critical transformation from third-party cookies to contextual data is an excellent endorsement of our market leading product and strategy.”

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

15 November 2021

Hardman & Co

