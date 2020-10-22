Signet Jewelers Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential -46.0% Downside

Signet Jewelers Limited with ticker code (SIG) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 18 and 9 with a mean TP of 12.75. With the stocks previous close at 23.59 this would indicate that there is a downside of -46.0%. The 50 day MA is 19.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.35. The market cap for the company is $1,257m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.signetjewelers.com

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon’s Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website. This segment operated 2,639 locations in the United States and 118 locations in Canada. The International segment operates stores in shopping malls and off-mall locations, principally under the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones brands. This segment operated 451 stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. The Other segment is involved in the purchase and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones, as well as provision of diamond polishing services. Signet Jewelers Limited was founded in 1950 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

